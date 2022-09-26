Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 1 storm expected to intensify as it approaches Florida

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm overnight, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explained

The storm's outer bands have already begun lashing Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It's center of circulation is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and it's moving northwest at 14 miles per hour.

CBS2

Parts of Cuba are under a hurricane warning, and the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane watch.

CBS2

On this track, Ian is expected to turn north and intensify to a Category 4 storm over the next couple days. It should then weaken a bit before making landfall Thursday in Florida.

CBS2

Residents there are bracing for powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as storm surge.

CBS2

Here at home, we could see rain from the system as early as Saturday.

Here are the 5 am Monday Key Messages for Hurricane #Ian. Latest information at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/536aVhLwl5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2022

CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing.