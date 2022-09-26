Watch CBS News
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 1 storm expected to intensify as it approaches Florida

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm overnight, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.

The storm's outer bands have already begun lashing Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It's center of circulation is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and it's moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. 

Parts of Cuba are under a hurricane warning, and the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane watch.

On this track, Ian is expected to turn north and intensify to a Category 4 storm over the next couple days. It should then weaken a bit before making landfall Thursday in Florida. 

Residents there are bracing for powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as storm surge. 

Here at home, we could see rain from the system as early as Saturday. 

CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing. 

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:48 AM

