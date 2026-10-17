Dániel Sallói scores a goal, Gavran has 3 saves; Toronto beats Red Bulls 2-0
Dániel Sallói scored a goal in the 82nd minute, Luka Gavran had three saves, and Toronto FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.
Toronto (8-10-12) took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the third minute by New York's Justin Che.
Jonathan Osorio played a first-touch through ball to Sallói who outraced the defense and beat goalkeeper Ethan Horvath with a low shot from right of the penalty spot that capped the scoring.
The Red Bulls had 67% possession and outshot Toronto 15-6.
Horvath had three saves for the Red Bulls (10-14-6).
Up next
Toronto: Plays next Saturday at Columbus.
Red Bulls: Host Miami next Saturday.