Tops supermarket to reopen this week after Buffalo mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo supermarket where 10 people were shot and killed is set to reopen Friday, two months after the attack.
A moment of silence will be held to honor the victims.
Officials say the store has been fully renovated since the May 14 shooting.
Ten people were killed and several others were wounded when a gunman opened fire in what officials are calling a racially motivated attack.
