Top pickleball professionals coming to Flushing Meadows, Queens this weekend

NEW YORK -- Pickleball has been called America's fastest growing sport, and it's all the rage.

If you haven't heard of or played the game, it's a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong.

Over the past decade, pickleball has exploded in popularity. Nearly nine million pickleballers of all ages are now swinging their paddles and hitting the courts.

This weekend, Flushing Meadows, Queens will be the place to see top pickleball players.

Tom Webb, from the APP, or Association of Pickleball Professionals, spoke with us for a sneak peek of what to expect.

