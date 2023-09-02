More than 85,000 TOMY highchairs recalled over possible loose bolts

Toy and nursery product company TOMY is voluntarily recalling more than 85,000 high chairs sold in the U.S. and Canada because of the risk that the chairs can come loose and cause children to fall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bolts used to secure the seat of the highchair to the base can become loose, allowing the seat to detach. The recall applies to all Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016, as well as all Boon Flair Elite highchairs.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit," the CPSC wrote. "Consumers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the recalled highchair."

A TOMY Boon Flair Elite Highchair. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

TOMY received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, which resulted in 24 falls that caused 11 injuries that included bruising or scratches, the agency said.

According to the company, about 83,000 of the recalled units were sold in the U.S., and another 2,850 in Canada.

Highchairs on the company's site list the age range of the products to be for children from 6 months to 3 years old.