Toll increases take effect for Holland and Lincoln tunnels, George Washington, Bayonne and Goethals bridges

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Driving into New York City just got more expensive after toll hikes took effect for Port Authority bridges and tunnels.

The increase will impact drivers at the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, as well as the George Washington, Bayonne and Goethals bridges.

The off-peak price is now up to $13.38, and peak hours will be $15.38.

The new rates were determined based off inflation, after the Port Authority board voted in favor of the increase last year.

Some commuters were spoke with didn't seem to be pleased with the hike.

"I may try to avoid, especially coming into Jersey," Westchester County resident Maryanne Clampitt said. "It's really high already, and now it's going to be even worse."

"My work is in Queens, so I have to cross basically two tolls. Plus, now with congestion pricing, I don't think I'm going to be able to go to work," said another driver.

As that driver mentioned, congestion pricing is also on the minds of many as it's slated to start in the spring. Most drivers will have to pay $15 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, and those driving larger vehicles, like trucks, will have to pay up to $36.

All Port Authority tolls are now cashless, and tolls are collected only entering New York -- not New Jersey.