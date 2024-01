Tolls going up at bridges and tunnels between N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK - Get ready to pay more at the tolls.

Starting Sunday, you'll have to pay more to drive to and from New York and New Jersey.

Port Authority tolls are going up by $1 on the George Washington, Goethals, and Bayonne Bridges.

They're also going up by the same amount on both the Lincoln and Holland tunnels.