Riders sound off after MTA proposes fare and toll hikes set to start by Labor Day

NEW YORK -- There's a new financial hit on the horizon for those trying to get in, out and around New York City.

If you ask the MTA, its proposed fare and toll hikes are reasonable -- only a few cents more per ride, or a few dollars more for a monthly pass.

But if you ask those who actually take the system, they say "it adds up."

POSSIBLE RATE HIKE: The MTA proposed new rate hikes on Monday that would impact subways, trains, buses and even tolls. Rate is about 5% more. If passed, it’ll go into effect by Labor Day. Have any questions? John Dias is in Forrest Hills, Queens with your answers. Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Angela Darkins is a New York who has spent her whole life riding the rails, and she says the proposed increases are unfair.

"I think it's difficult for the average person to have to handle that, the average salary doesn't go up that much," she said.

On Monday, the MTA proposed the first fare hike since 2019, which would include:

Increasing single ride fares for trains and buses by 5% from $2,75 to $2.90, with monthly rides going up 4% from $127 to $132

The express bus would go from $6.75 a ride to $7

The agency also wants to raise LIRR fares nearly 4%

On top of possible congestion pricing, toll hikes are also coming. The MTA says it's leaning toward a split option -- 6% for E-ZPass and 10% for mail-at-home credit card payments.

"They should not be doing these things," Forest Hills resident Franz Lambert said. "The service is not there. If they had good service, they could raise it."

The MTA says the additional revenue will fund operational costs, unlike congestion pricing which funds capital improvements.

Both commuters and local leaders say it feels like they're getting hit with a lot of financial burdens at once.

"We need to create an economic system where we're not paying for this on the backs of the working class, we're paying for this from the corporations who have been making out like bandits over the last few years," said New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani.

LINK: See the complete fare hike proposal

It's not a done deal yet. The MTA is expected to conduct public hearings in June, with a vote on the fare and toll changes in July.

If approved, the rate hikes would take effect by Labor Day.

Subway, Express Bus fare hike proposal



The proposed base fare for the subway or bus would rise 5%, from $2.75 to $2.90.

A 7-day ticket would rise 3% from $33 to $34.

A 30-day ticket would rise 4% from $127 to $132.

Express bus base fares would rise 4% from $6.75 to $7.

A 7-day express bus ticket would rise 3% from $62 to $64.

LIRR and Metro-North fare hike proposal

LIRR and Metro-North fares would rise at the following rates:

Monthly: Average 4.3% increase (with a $500 cap)

Weekly: Average 4.3% increase

One-way peak: Average 4.6% increase

One-way off-peak: Standardize discounts across railroads to 26%

10-trip off-peak: Discount maintained at 15% off one-way off-peak

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the proposal.