Toby Keith, country music star, dies at 62. He was suffering from cancer.
Country music star Toby Keith has died, his social media sites and website announced early Tuesday. He was 62.
The outlets said he "passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."
Keith announced in June 2022 that he'd been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since the previous fall.
The multi-platinum-selling singer tweeted at the time that he'd had surgery and chemotherapy and radiation in the prior six months.
"So far, so good," the Oklahoma native said. "I need time to breathe, recover and relax.
"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."
