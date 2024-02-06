Toby Keith dead at 62: Stars and fans pay tribute to "Red Solo Cup" singer

Country star Toby Keith has died at age 62. The news of his death was shared on his social media and website early Tuesday and tributes began pouring in online following the news.

Fellow country singer Zach Bryan remembered Keith in a social media post. "Too many rides in my old man's car listening to Toby Keith. Really hard thing to hear rest in peace friend we love you," he wrote.

Radio host Bobby Bones remembered working with Keith. "so sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. wow. He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive," he wrote on X. "Ive had the honor of opening for him on his tour. playing with him at festivals. and having him, in studio many times. Gathering notes and thoughts to talk about it coming up this morning"

John Rich, of the country duo Big & Rich, called Keith a "friend and legend." "He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed," he wrote.

Keith was known for patriotic songs like "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," released after 9/11. Many people shared the music video for song on social media following news of his death.

He performed at events for President George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In 2021, Trump awarded him a National Medal of the Arts. Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, paid tribute to the late singer on social media. "Ugh. We lost a legend this week. R.I.P Toby Keith," he wrote.

Singer Jelly Roll posted on his Instagram story that during his tour, he covered Keith's song "Should've Been A Cowboy." "Toby inspired millions and I was one of them," he wrote.

The post on Keith's Instagram page that announced his death was flooded with comments from friends and fans. "God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it," commented singer Randy Houser.

"I loved him as a musician. A great Oklahoman. A great American. What a loss," wrote singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth.

"My deepest condolences to the entire family. What a legend he was," commented cyclist Lance Armstrong.

"Wow this announcement has totally taken my breath away I've been praying for Toby and it is truly wonderful to know he is finally home praise Jesus," actor Stephen Baldwin wrote.

"Toby, you were a great one. The realest of the real. Rest easy brother," wrote singer Brad Arnold, from the band Three Doors Down.

Keith was also known for hits like "I Love This Bar" and "Red Solo Cup," and many fans honored him by posting images of red Solo cups on social media.

Before his death he had battled stomach cancer. In 2022 he announced he had been undergoing treatment and that he'd had surgery and chemotherapy and radiation in the prior six months.