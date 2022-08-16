Watch CBS News
Local News

Timothy Cardinal Dolan to meet with migrant families sent to New York from Texas

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Cardinal Dolan to meet migrants sent from Texas
Cardinal Dolan to meet migrants sent from Texas 00:19

NEW YORK - The archbishop of New York is set to meet with migrant families who recently arrived in New York from Texas

Dozens of asylum seekers have been bused to New York from the southern border by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. 

City leaders have been scrambling to find them housing

Timothy Cardinal Dolan plans to address the situation at a briefing Tuesday morning. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.