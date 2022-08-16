Timothy Cardinal Dolan to meet with migrant families sent to New York from Texas

Cardinal Dolan to meet migrants sent from Texas

NEW YORK - The archbishop of New York is set to meet with migrant families who recently arrived in New York from Texas.

Dozens of asylum seekers have been bused to New York from the southern border by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

City leaders have been scrambling to find them housing.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan plans to address the situation at a briefing Tuesday morning.