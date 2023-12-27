Watch CBS News

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball gets makeover

The new design ties Times Square to this year's sponsor partner the Fontainebleau, which just opened a new hotel in Las Vegas. The brand is also celebrating the 70th anniversary of its Miami Beach resort. CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell reports.
