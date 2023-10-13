Dual pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian demonstrations underway in Times Square

NEW YORK -- A large crowd gathered in Times Square on Friday for a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

As the conflict in the Middle East escalates, demonstrations grow increasingly tense, but so far, the crowd has been peaceful.

This began as a Palestinian demonstration before 3 p.m.

Some pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered earlier at Baruch College in prayer and marched to Times Square to join the larger demonstration.

There are now dual demonstrations underway in Times Square.

Pro-Israeli demonstrators, approximately 50, arrived around 4 p.m., gathering across the street from the pro-Palestinian demonstrators. The groups are separated by barricades and police.

The NYPD have stepped up their presence in reaction to a former Hamas chief calling for "global day of jihad," asking people of Muslim faith to take to the streets and deliver a message of anger.

Mayor Eric Adams responded saying he is "deeply disturbed by the message of hate urging violence," though he went on to say "there is currently no intelligence showing active threats in New York."

People we spoke to at Friday's demonstration say they do not condone the" day of jihad" or violence of any kind.

"We want to live like 1948 with neighbors of Jewish, we want to live with Christian neighbors, Muslim. We want to live in peace," Palestinian Yafa Suleiman said.

"It's not a Jewish thing. It's not a Muslim thing. It's a human rights thing, and we're sick of it," said a member of the Sudanese Arab community.

"I'm for the civilians. I'm for the humanitarian crisis," another person said.

So far, we haven't seen any issues.

At Baruch College earlier, it appeared one scuffle broke out between opposing groups. It looked like police separated the men.

No word on any arrests today so far.