New York City synagogues receive outpouring of support for people of Israel at Friday night services

NEW YORK -- There was an outpouring of support for the people of Israel on the Upper East Side on Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams made remarks at one of the many synagogues where services took place.

Temple Emanu-El did something it doesn't always do -- open its Friday night service to media. Its senior rabbi told CBS New York taking a different approach like this is how the community can garner support for the people of Israel.

Adams spoke at the service against hate, using his analogy of rivers and seas, saying as a civilian army, New Yorkers should work to dam the rivers that feed into the sea of hate, in response to hate speech he's witnessed throughout the week.

He wants New York to be seen as the standard for how other communities across the globe tackle hate.

"We should be the beacon for the entire globe. What happens in New York should cascade throughout the entire country and cascade throughout the entire globe. This dark moment, this painful moment, must turn into a purposeful moment," Adams said.

"It's important in moments of trauma for us to be together because we find strength in one another, and all of us are part of the Jewish people and Israel is our home," Rabbi Joshua Davidson said.

Many attendees told CBS New York they felt nervous for their safety as they arrived. The synagogue was highly secured, and there was a heavy police presence around the entrances.

