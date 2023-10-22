Watch CBS News
The Point: Rep. Gregory Meeks on getting Israel and Ukraine aid to pass amid House speaker chaos

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point

The Middle East and migrants, two hot topics on New Yorkers' minds, take centerstage this week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Rep. Gregory Meeks from Queens is the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Relations Committee. 

Watch his conversation with Kramer here or in the player below. 

Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is now president of Win, the largest provider of shelter for women with children. 

Watch her conversation with Kramer here or in the player below. 

Christine Quinn says New York City must maintain right-to-shelter 06:57

Is social media good or bad? And how often are New Yorkers using it?

Do New Yorkers spend too much time on social media? 03:02

The conversations with Meeks and Quinn continue on CBS News New York

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 12:55 PM

