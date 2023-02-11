Manhattan rents nearing record highs
NEW YORK -- January is usually a slow month for housing, but rents in Manhattan are nearing record highs.
According to Douglas Elliman, the median cost to rent an apartment was $4,097 last month.
That's up more than 15% from a year ago and up 1.2% from December.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams says with rents so high, the city must prioritize affording housing.
