Manhattan rents nearing record highs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- January is usually a slow month for housing, but rents in Manhattan are nearing record highs.

According to Douglas Elliman, the median cost to rent an apartment was $4,097 last month.

That's up more than 15% from a year ago and up 1.2% from December.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams says with rents so high, the city must prioritize affording housing.

First published on February 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

