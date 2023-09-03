The Point: Bronx Borough Pres. Vanessa Gibson pushing to lower prison population and cap Cross Bronx Expressway
Summer is over, kids are going back to school and we celebrate Labor Day with several unions either on strike or threatening to. But first, what's going on in the Bronx?
Talking Points
The Bronx is a complex borough with a complex set of issues. Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined "The Point" for an exclusive conversation with Marcia Kramer.
Watch the conversation with Gibson here or in the player below.
Eric Blanc is an assistant professor of labor studies at Rutgers University, where he researches strikes and new workplace organizing.
With labor day upon us, Blanc shares his thoughts on the changing face of labor activism. Watch the conversation here or in the player below.
Your Point
Is Labor Day just a reason for a day off or is there a deeper meaning? We asked New Yorkers and they had strong views.
Exclamation Point
