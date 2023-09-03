Watch CBS News
The Point: Bronx Borough Pres. Vanessa Gibson pushing to lower prison population and cap Cross Bronx Expressway

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

"The Point" with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson
The Point

Summer is over, kids are going back to school and we celebrate Labor Day with several unions either on strike or threatening to. But first, what's going on in the Bronx?

Talking Points

The Bronx is a complex borough with a complex set of issues. Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined "The Point" for an exclusive conversation with Marcia Kramer. 

Watch the conversation with Gibson here or in the player below. 

Eric Blanc is an assistant professor of labor studies at Rutgers University, where he researches strikes and new workplace organizing. 

With labor day upon us, Blanc shares his thoughts on the changing face of labor activism. Watch the conversation here or in the player below.

Rutgers assistant labor professor on corporate hypocrisy and strong unions 07:51

Your Point

Is Labor Day just a reason for a day off or is there a deeper meaning? We asked New Yorkers and they had strong views. 

Why do we celebrate Labor Day? 02:59

Exclamation Point

Watch a bonus conversation with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson on CBS News New York

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson's proudest accomplishments 06:46

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

