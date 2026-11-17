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The votes have been counted and "The Cursed Diamond" by Anna Rasche is the new book for Club Calvi.

In a video message to the club, Rasche described her novel as a speculative, New York City mystery. It's about the fate of two women, nearly a century apart, who are bound by the dark legacy of the Midnight Diamond. It's said to bring ruin to all who possess it.

Rasche says her book was inspired by a true, unsolved, jewel theft, and her years working as a gemologist in the New York City's diamond district.

Club Calvi will read the book through the end of the year, leading up to a virtual meetup with the author in early January.

You can read a free excerpt from "The Cursed Diamond," and get the book below to read along with the club.

Club Calvi books may contain adult themes.

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"The Cursed Diamond" by Anna Rasche

Park Row Books

From the publisher:

2010.

Jennie is working as a runner in the Diamond District when a friend's sudden death leaves her with a cryptic note: "Not Safe." Her search for answers leads her to an antique jewelry box, a clue to a century-old mystery and the legend of the Midnight Diamond-a rare blue gem rumored to bring ruin to all who possess it. As Jennie is pulled deeper into a world of secrets and danger, she realizes she is not just chasing a lost treasure; she is uncovering a story that was meant to stay buried.

1910.

On an ocean liner bound for New York, heiress Marcella Porter returns home after being disgraced by scandal in London. Her path collides with a charismatic nobleman and the magnificent Midnight Diamond, which she unknowingly smuggles into the city. Mesmerized by its brilliance, Marcella feels an irresistible pull toward the diamond, and when the glittering façade of her charmed life begins to crack, Marcella must decide whether the Midnight Diamond is her salvation-or her doom.

Anna Rasche lives in Brooklyn, New York.



Excerpt: "The Cursed Diamond" by Anna Rasche

Paris, 1792

Prologue

Guillot was not nervous. That would come later. Even though the prize was the greatest in all of France, taking it would be easy. He looked across the silent expanse of the Place de la Revolution, as it was now called, from his position on the shadowy edge of the Tuileries Garden. The night was dark. The rope coiled around Guillot's shoulder was strong and knotted by skilled hands. And in the chaos of war, treasures had been left unguarded.

"Right," he said. "Let's go."

Guillot and several other men stepped out from the garden and cut across the stone plaza to the long, porticoed façade of the Garde-Meuble building. They tossed the rope and looped it easily around a second-story column. With this guideline, they scaled the building's corner in minutes, landing lightly on the balcony. Somebody pulled out a glazier's knife and, with a soft screeee-pop, cut a wobbly circle out of the correct window. A hand through the hole, a latch unclicked, and they were in. The iron bars designed to prevent such a thing from happening were not in their place, just as the thieves had arranged. After weeks of careful scouting, they also knew that the guards were stationed at the other end of the sprawling building and would remain there if nothing drew their attention.

"Take what you will," whispered Guillot.

Quietly they padded across parquet floors, opening drawers in ormolu armoires, lifting crystal domes from their stands, pocketing the crown jewels of France. Loose diamonds and rubies, gold snuff boxes, and pearl pendeloque earrings were dropped into fraying pockets of homespun linen. Hair combs of tortoiseshell inlaid with turquoise that had decorated the deposed queen were folded into handkerchiefs and stuffed inside vests. They worked until the smallest hours of the morning, until the coming daylight forced them to quit their task. Once in the cover of side streets, they began to talk.

"So many rooms still to explore," whispered one.

"They won't even know what happened until the galleries reopen next week," said another.

"I think," Guillot smiled, "we should discuss the details over a very nice breakfast."

The next night, they returned to the treasury and found everything as they had left it. No one had so much as opened the door to peek at the galleries. One of the thieves laughed out loud at their luck. Guillot lit a candle. No longer worried about drawing attention, they pried open drawers with loud cracks and smashed glass vitrines with cloth-covered fists to get at what lay inside.

On the third night, they brought along their lovers and bottles of wine, and laid out a picnic on the floor, passing around bread and pearls. Guillot and his girl left their friends sitting in a candlelit circle and found their way to a dark corner in the next room. She laughed as he picked her up, wrapping her legs around his waist. Guillot kissed her neck and fumbled to lift her skirts. His roving hand came across her pocket, and he felt something hard and heavy inside it. He stopped kissing her.

"What's this?"

"It's mine!" she said too quickly, unwrapping her legs and wriggling away from him.

He caught her wrist and twisted it a little so she sank onto her knees, and took the thing she was guarding. He held it up to the window to examine. It was a magnificent brooch. So large it draped over the palm of his hand, so heavy it strained his wrist. Guillot swore quietly. He'd heard of this jewel. It was the Order of The Golden Fleece, made for Louis XIV. At the top, a red ruby was carved as a swirling dragon, with tail and wings rendered in hundreds of brilliant-cut diamonds. At the bottom, a draped fleece of glittering yellow stones. And in the center, suspended from the ruby dragon's teeth, was a gigantic, shield-shaped diamond of purest blue.

As Guillot stared into the dark stone, it seemed to suck the air out of the room around him. The Blue Diamond of the French Crown, the government called it. But Guillot had heard its other name: the people called it the Idol's Eye, for it had been stolen from a holy statue in far India, plucked by a merchant from its golden socket and sold to the Sun King more than a hundred years ago. The merchant was torn apart by wild dogs soon after, they said.

Suddenly the midnight picnic was of no interest to Guillot. Nor was the girl, nor were any of the treasures still waiting to be plundered. This was the prize of prizes, and he needed to get away with it. Now.

"I found it," his girl whimpered, pulling at his stockings. "I found it, so it is mine."

Guillot looked back at the brooch. The blue stone stared at him like an unblinking eye and said "Are you sure?"

"I am sure," he answered.

"The Sun King who purchased me is dead. Beggars scatter his bones in the Seine. Are you sure?"

"I am sure."

"Who are you speaking to?" asked the girl.

"His grandson who wore me rots in prison with his wife and children. It will not end well for them. Are you sure?"

Guillot tucked the brooch away. He was sure. He emptied his pockets of the lesser jewels he'd pilfered earlier and threw them at his girl. The value of the brooch would be enough to support him for many lifetimes. She wiped her nose on her sleeve and began to pick up the small gems he had dropped. Guillot walked briskly into the other room and through the open window, ignoring his comrades' inquiries. He did not stop walking until he was settled in a fishing boat bound for England.

Excerpted from THE CURSED DIAMOND by Anna Rasche. Copyright © 2026 by Anna Rasche. Reprinted with permission from Park Row Books, HarperCollins Publishers.

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