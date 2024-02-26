Teenager pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Feb. 8 shooting in Times Square

Teenager pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Feb. 8 shooting in Times Square

Teenager pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Feb. 8 shooting in Times Square

NEW YORK -- The teenager arrested in the Times Square shooting earlier this month has been indicted on second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.

CBS New York spoke to the suspect's father, who attended Monday's court hearing.

Jesus Rivas-Figueroa remains in custody without bail. The 15-year-old is being tried as an adult and Monday he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the Feb. 8 shooting in Times Square.

Rivas-Figueroa is accused of shoplifting and then aiming a gun at a security officer who stopped him but then allegedly missing and hitting a tourist in the leg instead. He's also accused of shooting at a police officer who was trying to arrest him in the middle of crowded Times Square.

Defense attorney Adrienne Edward attorney translated for Figueroa's father, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, after court.

"He was working, taking care of his kids, so he cannot control what they're alleging his son did," Edward said.

Police say Rivas-Figueroa arrived in New York City from Venezuela less than six months ago and was living in a shelter on the Upper West Side. His father would not say whether he was also living in that shelter, but did say Figueroa was going to school.

The district attorney said more than 1,000 pages of discovery as well as footage from more than 120 police body cameras have been turned over to the defense for review.

"He understands severity of these charges. He also understands the climate of this case and NYPD is heavily involved," Edward said.

Representatives from the police union were in court on Monday. The DA said, "We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure full accountability for gun violence."

"I'm asking everyone to let this case play out in the courtroom and not in social media and not press," Edward said.

To paraphrase, the boy's defense attorney added her client is fearful of a lot of things, even of getting deported.

His next court date is scheduled for April 19.

Rivas-Figueroa also was indicted on second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.