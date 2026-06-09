Teen student stabbed at high school in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

A female student was stabbed at a school in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 12:20 p.m. at El Puente Academy for Peace and Justice on Hooper Street.

Police say the victim, 17, was attacked by a fellow student following an argument. The victim was stabbed repeatedly with a kitchen knife, police said.

She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

"This senseless act of violence is deeply troubling and will not be tolerated. School staff and Safety Agents immediately responded, following all safety protocols. Thankfully, no life-threatening injuries were reported. We are conducting a full investigation, taking all necessary action, and providing appropriate support to the community," a Department of Education spokesperson said.