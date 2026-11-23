A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being stabbed outside a school on Staten Island.

It happened just before 9 a.m. outside Port Richmond High School on St. Joseph's Avenue between Charles Avenue and Innis Street.

The victim, who was stabbed in the torso, is not a student at Richmond High. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are searching for her attackers. Police sources say authorities are searching for another young woman who is a student at Richmond High in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.