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Australian teen stabbed inside Midtown McDonald's in unprovoked attack, police sources say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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An Australian teen was stabbed repeatedly in an apparently unprovoked attack inside a Midtown McDonald's in New York City, police sources said. 

It happened at around 2 a.m. at the McDonald's located on Eighth Avenue between 34th and 35th streets. 

midtown-mcdonalds-stabbing-spec-hi-res-still-00-00-1902.jpg
Investigators at a McDonald's in Midtown Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2026, after a teen was stabbed.  CBS News New York

Police said they received a 911 call for an assault at the restaurant. When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old victim had been stabbed repeatedly in the torso. 

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. 

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said. 

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