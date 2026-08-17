Australian teen stabbed inside Midtown McDonald's in unprovoked attack, police sources say

An Australian teen was stabbed repeatedly in an apparently unprovoked attack inside a Midtown McDonald's in New York City, police sources said.

It happened at around 2 a.m. at the McDonald's located on Eighth Avenue between 34th and 35th streets.

Investigators at a McDonald's in Midtown Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2026, after a teen was stabbed. CBS News New York

Police said they received a 911 call for an assault at the restaurant. When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old victim had been stabbed repeatedly in the torso.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.