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Teen hurt after being shot at a Brooklyn McDonald's, police say

By
Aziza Shuler
Aziza Shuler
Aziza Shuler is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Reporter at CBS News New York. Before arriving in New York, Aziza served as the weekend evening anchor and reporter at CBS News Philadelphia.
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Aziza Shuler

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A teen girl was hurt after she was shot multiple times at a McDonald's in Brooklyn late Monday night.

The NYPD said the 17-year-old was shot just before midnight at the fast food restaurant on Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she is stable, according to police.

Overnight, officers focused on a white Honda Pilot parked in the drive-thru. Video shows blood on the SUV's bumper and what looks like a bullet hole through the passenger-side windshield.

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A white Honda Pilot was at the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn on July 21, 2026.  CBS News New York

Detectives were also seen using McDonald's cups to cover and mark shell casings. 

Police have not said if the teen was inside or near the SUV. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The NYPD has not made an arrest or released a description of the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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