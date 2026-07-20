Teen hurt after being shot on Brooklyn subway platform during robbery, police sources say

A woman is in the hospital after she was shot on a Brooklyn subway platform during a robbery Sunday night, according to police sources.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the President Street-Medgar Evers College Station.

Investigators say the suspect grabbed Ashley Nicastro's purse on the southbound 2 and 5 platform. The robber then shot Nicastro, 18, before running off.

She was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to survive, according to NYPD officials.

Overnight, detectives were seen going in and out of the subway station and into a nearby deli, searching for surveillance video to track down the shooter.

Police sources say they are looking for a man wearing a red Yankees hat with a white logo, black shorts, black sneakers, a black face mask and a backpack. He fled on a two-wheel scooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.