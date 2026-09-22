14-year-old killed in attempted robbery in Queens, police say

A teenage boy was killed after being shot during an attempted robbery in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to an emergency call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday at Ocean Bay Apartments in Far Rockaway. They found Malakai Adams, 14, shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officers.

"It's really sad, you know, like a lot of them young people and gun violence and all that. It's not good," one local woman said.

Police sources said the male suspect was attempting to steal Adams' scooter when he fired the gun. The adult man ran away and is wearing a black sweatshirt and shorts, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the NYPD is continuing to investigate.