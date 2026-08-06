Teen killed after being hit by Metro-North train in Norwalk, Connecticut, police say

A teenage boy was killed after he was hit by a Metro-North train in Norwalk on Wednesday night.

MTA police said the train hit Jeffrey Ordonez, 16, just after 8 p.m. while heading from Danbury to South Norwalk. Ordonez was standing on a bridge overpass south of the Merritt 7 Station, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that he and two other men, ages 17 and 20, were on the tracks. They weren't supposed to be there, officers said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Ordonez was stuck under a rail car. The train car had very limited access and posed an extreme fall hazard to first responders because it was on the bridge, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

Crews were able to remove Ordonez from under the train, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The two other men he was with were charged with trespassing, MTA police said.

About 25 passengers who were on the train during the incident were transferred to a backup train. The train crew and passengers were not injured.

The Danbury Branch service was temporarily suspended as police investigated.