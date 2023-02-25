Watch CBS News
Teen critically injured after crashing into tree in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Teen badly injured in Queens car crash
Teen badly injured in Queens car crash

NEW YORK - A teenager was badly hurt after crashing his car into a tree. 

It happened on North Conduit Avenue in Ozone Park, Queens around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a Nissan was speeding when it went off the road and into the tree. 

We're told the driver, an unidentified 18-year-old male, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

There were no passengers in the car, and no one else was hurt. 

