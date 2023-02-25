Teen critically injured after crashing into tree in Queens

NEW YORK - A teenager was badly hurt after crashing his car into a tree.

It happened on North Conduit Avenue in Ozone Park, Queens around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a Nissan was speeding when it went off the road and into the tree.

We're told the driver, an unidentified 18-year-old male, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were no passengers in the car, and no one else was hurt.