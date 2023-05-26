Taylor Swift fan excitement hits fever pitch for MetLife Stadium shows; Experts warn of possible traffic nightmare

Taylor Swift concert traffic at MetLife could be worse than Super Bowl

Taylor Swift concert traffic at MetLife could be worse than Super Bowl

Taylor Swift concert traffic at MetLife could be worse than Super Bowl

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Taylor Swift's concerts at MetLife Stadium are being compared to the Super Bowl.

She'll perform there for three nights: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The parking lot will be packed.

Swifties may not be concerned about traffic issues, as long as they get to see their girl. But everybody else in the area getting behind the wheel should know patience will be necessary this weekend.

Some 200,000 people are set to descend on MetLife Stadium over the next three days.

Some girls showed up to MetLife Stadium early Friday morning, before the merch store even opened.

"We're going to the merch stand but we didn't realize it didn't open till 12:30 p.m.," one said.

There are barriers in place for the hefty lines that are expected.

Friday's show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. The gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Signs remind people - no ticket, no entry.

New Jersey State Police warned fans on social media, saying "Sorry Swifties - No ticket, no Taylor-gating." MetLife's parking lots will be closed to anyone without a ticket to the show.

Traffic experts weighed in on the impact the concerts could have on the roadways.

Related: Expert tips on avoiding Taylor Swift tickets scams

"If you are traveling at that point in time and you want to get by, the eastern spur is going to be your best bet of the Jersey Turnpike to try and avoid all of that. Or if you're traveling south to the Shore, I hate to say it, the Garden State Parkway is going to be there, but you're going to be sitting in a lot of volume in order to get down the Shore. It's as simple as that," Total Traffic executive producer Steve Sager said.

One mom of some Taylor Swift fanatics said she'll be dropping off her teens and then waiting in the parking lot until the end of the concert.

"They're going to go into the concert while we head over to the racetrack, or listen to the concert," Amy Noble Ramsey said.

Officials are reminding fans they will not be selling tickets the day of the show at the box office.