Taylor Swift concerts and Memorial Day Weekend getaways could add up to "a true traffic disaster"

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It's only Thursday, but already many people are looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend, and taking off for the holiday.

Travel is expected to be the busiest in more than a decade - and it is expected to be even worse in our area because of three Taylor Swift concerts.

AAA expects more than 37 million people to hit the roads nationwide, with Thursday and Friday being the big getaway days.

The weekend here is going to be even busier than usual, with tens of thousands of people coming to MetLife Stadium for Taylor Swift's concert Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Three Swift concerts in three days would be a lot for our area to handle any time of the year, but couple that with holiday weekend traffic? You should start planning ahead, whether you're going to a show or not.

There will be Memorial Day Weekend traffic, and more than 200,000 concert-going Swifties.

"Oh my God, this is signs of what could be a true traffic disaster," Total Traffic executive producer Steve Sager said.

In what is already expected to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in over a decade, an extra variable for New Jersey traffic will be Swift's three shows at MetLife stadium, where fans are already stopping by to get their hands on some merch.

"I got a crew neck for me, my mom and my cousin, and then a T-shirt of course," fan Olivia Wills said.

"I got the same crewneck, sweatshirt, tote bag and a tapestry," fan Amanda Depuyt said.

"Everyone is a Switftie, right? Isn't most of America a Swiftie?" fan Shannon McCarthy said.

"We went in and bought sweatshirts, posters and light up wands, all kinds of stuff for our girls," one person said.

New Jersey State Police are already warning Swift fans on social media, saying "Sorry Swifties - no ticket, no Taylor-gating." MetLife's parking lots will be closed to anyone without a ticket to the show.

Sorry Swifties - No Ticket, No Taylor-Gating! MetLife Stadium will host Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour on May 26, 27, and... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Thursday, May 25, 2023

But what about making sure the Jersey Turnpike and other surrounding highways don't resemble parking lots as well?

"If you are traveling at that point in time and you want to get by, the eastern spur is going to be your best bet of the Jersey Turnpike to try and avoid all of that. Or if you're traveling south to the Shore, I hate to say it, the Garden State Parkway is going to be there, but you're going to be sitting in a lot of volume in order to get down the Shore it's as simple as that," Sager said.

"We've got literally three Super Bowls this weekend. And if that weren't enough, based on the other cities that she's gone to, by the way, this is Beatles 1964 levels in terms of excitement. This is extraordinary. I've never seen anything like this," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Perhaps the most "newsworthy" item of the day? Murphy made an announcement shortly after that press conference, officially declaring the "Taylor Swift ham, egg, and cheese" the official state sandwich.