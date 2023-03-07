Tamika Richards, mother of 6 killed in Coney Island hit-and-run, died protecting her son, family says

NEW YORK -- A devastated family wants justice after a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a mother of six and injured her son in Brooklyn.

"They took my mother. My younger sister's got to grow up without a parent now," said Shatalyah Parker.

Tamika Richards, Parker's mother, was killed Friday evening in Coney Island.

"We ask everyone in the world, please keep us in prayer," said Shaquana Folks, Richards' sister.

Richards, 41, was crossing Mermaid Avenue at West 24th Street with her 18-year-old son when both were struck by a red pickup truck. The driver took off and has not been found.

"I can't figure you hitting somebody, get out of your vehicle, then get back in and leave," said Donald Folks, Richards' father.

Family members, including some of Richards' six children, visited a memorial near the scene on Monday.

"I want to know who killed my sister," said Donnell Folks.

Witnesses said Richards died a hero. They said she jumped in front of her son to protect him.

"She ran to grab her son, because he was in front of her. She was very protective of her children," said Donald Folks.

People in the neighborhood said it's a dangerous intersection.

"The cars don't wait for the lights. They'll fly through here just like crazy," said John Suber, a Coney Island resident.

"It hurts because she did not deserve it, nor did anybody else," said Parker.

Richards' family had a message for the hit-and-run driver.

"Turn yourself in because the more you run, the more you're hurting everybody else. We just want justice for my mother," Parker added.

Raquon Parker, Richards' son, suffered hip and wrist injuries and was in stable condition. He'll be OK, but has a long recovery ahead, his family said.