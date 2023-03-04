Driver wanted after woman killed, man injured in Coney Island hit-and-run
NEW YORK -- A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday near Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.
Police said the victims were walking on West 24th Street when the driver of a red pickup struck them and took off.
Police identified the woman who was killed as 41-year-old Tamika Richards of Brooklyn.
An 18-year-old man, who was not identified, was in stable condition at the hospital.
There was no description of the driver.
