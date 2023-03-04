Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver wanted after woman killed, man injured in Coney Island hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman killed in Coney Island hit-and-run
Woman killed in Coney Island hit-and-run 00:24

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. 

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday near Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island. 

Police said the victims were walking on West 24th Street when the driver of a red pickup struck them and took off. 

Police identified the woman who was killed as 41-year-old Tamika Richards of Brooklyn.

An 18-year-old man, who was not identified, was in stable condition at the hospital. 

There was no description of the driver. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 10:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.