Driver wanted after woman killed, man injured in Coney Island hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday near Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.

Police said the victims were walking on West 24th Street when the driver of a red pickup struck them and took off.

Police identified the woman who was killed as 41-year-old Tamika Richards of Brooklyn.

An 18-year-old man, who was not identified, was in stable condition at the hospital.

There was no description of the driver.