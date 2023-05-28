Watch CBS News
Two suspects punched 75-year-old man in elevator at Atlantic Avenue station in Brooklyn, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A 75-year-old man was recovering Sunday after police said two men attacked him inside an elevator at a Brooklyn subway station. 

It happened at the Atlantic Avenue station just before 3 p.m. on May 26. 

Police released pictures of the suspects they're looking for. Investigators said they punched the man in the head during an argument. 

1400-23-assault-78-pct-td-32-05-26-23.jpg
NYPD said the suspects attacked a 75-year-old man in an elevator at the Atlantic Ave. subway station in Brooklyn on May 26.  NYPD

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be minor. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

