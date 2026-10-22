Watch Live: Family of GWB shooting victim speaks out

Victor Romero, a former NYPD detective accused in a deadly shooting on the George Washington Bridge, appeared in court Thursday.

Meanwhile, the family of Koran Irvine - the man who was fatally shot - is expected to speak out for the first time publicly this afternoon. CBS News New York will carry their news conference live.

Romero, 62, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree manslaughter in connection with Tuesday night's shooting. Police believe he shot and killed Irvine, 46, during an apparent road rage incident.

In court, prosecutors told the judge the incident was a "particularly senseless killing" that was precipitated by a near-collision as Irvine and Romero's vehicles approached the bridge. Video allegedly shows Romero tailgating Irvine closely and aggressively, prosecutors said. They said Romero then pulled up next to Irvine and fired the deadly shot while both were driving. After the shooting, Irvine's vehicle came to an abrupt stop, prosecutors said, while Romero allegedly kept driving across the bridge toward his home. Prosecutors said they've since recovered three guns from Romero, and requested the judge set $1 million bail.

Romero's defense attorney Alan Abramson told the court the incident is a tragedy, adding his heart goes out to Irvine's family. Abramson said Romero is a hero police officer who was awarded the Combat Cross for being involved in a shootout with would-be robbers at his family's laundromat. Abramson said Romero is married with four children and has been cooperative with police.

A judge set $1 million bail. Romero did not enter a plea, nor did he speak. The DA will present the case to a grand jury on October 26. If the grand jury indicts Romero, at that time he will have to enter a plea.

While Romero was arraigned on a manslaughter charge Thursday, when he was arrested Wednesday, police said he faced a murder charge.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.