Suspect in custody following deadly shooting of 14-year-old Justin Streeter in Harlem

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 17-year-old is now in custody following the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy last week in Harlem. 

Police say the suspect turned himself in Monday, accompanied by a family member and lawyer. He is expected to face several charges Tuesday in Manhattan Criminal Court, including murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm. 

CBS2 spoke with the father of the 14-year-old victim last week. 

"He was a child, just going to the store with his best friend," Damon Streeter told CBS2's Nick Caloway. "They took my son from me."

Police said 14-year-old Justin Streeter and his 15-year-old friend were shot while leaving a deli last Tuesday on East 128th Street. 

Streeter was hit in the head and died at Harlem Hospital. The other teen was struck in the leg and survived.

"I don't know what to feel," Streeter's father said. "I know my son is in a better place right now, and I want justice, justice."

The grieving father said he moved the family to Plainfield, New Jersey two years ago to get the kids away from violence in the city. His son was visiting his grandparents in Harlem when he was killed. 

Police sources say Streeter had no gang affiliations, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. They have not ruled out a case of mistaken identity. 

