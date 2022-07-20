14-year-old Justin Streeter killed in East Harlem double shooting

NEW YORK - New York City's gun violence continues to have a devastating impact on young people.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday on an East Harlem sidewalk. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

Police said Justin Streeter was pronounced dead overnight at Harlem Hospital, after the two teens were gunned down outside a deli.

Streeter and his family moved out of Harlem two years ago to a home in Plainfield, New Jersey.

"I don't know what to feel, but I know my son is in a better place right now," his father told CBS2's Nick Caloway in an emotional interview. "And I want justice. Justice."

"Good kid, very nice," neighbor Kelvin Vinas added. "Feeling very bad, all my family is feeling bad."

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell visited the crime scene Tuesday, where they were briefed on yet another tragedy.

"The 14-year-old is struck right there, falls between the two cars, lying in the street. The 15-year-old is able to make it to the street and run," NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey B. Maddrey said.

People in the area said gunfire is nothing new.

"It was not unusual. It happens very often," one said.

"It's on a daily basis. You know, it's out of control," another said.

Police believe the shooting was not random and the boys were targeted, but the motive is still unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.