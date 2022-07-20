NYPD: Teen boys, 14 and 15, shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Two teens were shot on Tuesday afternoon after a gunman opened fire on a Harlem sidewalk. The NYPD is still looking for the suspect.

The gunfire erupted on East 128th Street and Park Avenue just after 4:20 p.m., CBS2's Alice Gainer reported.

Police said a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were headed toward Park when someone came around the corner and shot them. Evidence markers on the ground show where the shell casings landed.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell went to the scene.

Police said teens left a deli. The 14-year-old was on a scooter and the 15-year-old was walking. A man then started shooting at them. Police believe they were targeted.

"The two young men run towards the street. They run in between two cars. The 14-year-old was struck right there, falls between the two cars lying in the street. The 15-year-old is able to make it to the street and run," NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey B. Maddrey said. "Please, if you've seen anything, please, if you can help us, we need your help. We cannot allow this gun violence to continue."

Police said the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK, but the 14-year-old was shot in the head and is in very serious condition.

There was no description of the suspect immediately available, but police said he fled west toward Madison Avenue.

