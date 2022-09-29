Suspect in 3 sex assaults in Upper Manhattan parks in custody

NEW YORK - A suspect is in police custody and being questioned in connection to three sex assaults in Upper Manhattan parks.

The NYPD says three female joggers have been assaulted since Sept. 14.

The latest incident took place this past Saturday. Police say the victim was dragged to a secluded spot, sexually assaulted, punched in the face and robbed.

In the first two assaults, police say the suspect touched the victims' buttocks.

