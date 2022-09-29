Watch CBS News
Suspect in 3 sex assaults in Upper Manhattan parks in custody

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A suspect is in police custody and being questioned in connection to three sex assaults in Upper Manhattan parks

The NYPD says three female joggers have been assaulted since Sept. 14. 

The latest incident took place this past Saturday. Police say the victim was dragged to a secluded spot, sexually assaulted, punched in the face and robbed. 

In the first two assaults, police say the suspect touched the victims' buttocks.   

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
First published on September 29, 2022 / 12:35 PM

