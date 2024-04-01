Supporters of Israel, Palestine again come face to face in Teaneck, N.J.

TEANECK, N.J. -- The pain and tension from the war between Israel and Hamas continues to be on full display in our own backyard.

On Monday night, there were clashes at a New Jersey synagogue as pro-Palestinian demonstrators showed up in protest against an event.

The anger continues to rise between Palestinians and Israelis in Teaneck. The latest incident happened Monday at the middle of a residential corner outside of the Congregation Bnai Yeshurun Temple.

"Proud of the community, proud of the community. They are doing a great job and I stand behind Israel 100%," resident Steve Segal said.

Police were out in full force, keeping both sides apart and safe. But at times, things did get out of hand and officers were quick to sweep protesters from both sides off the streets.

"It's a sad world at the moment. Our country has been turned upside down, but our country will come through it," Segal said.

It has been months of anger between the two sides since the war broke overseas on Oct. 7.

"I'm so proud that I'm that right side of the history," one person said.

On Monday night, an event run by ZAKA, an international organization that is central in providing those slaughtered a dignified burial, was being held at the temple when pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged.

"This organization ZAKA that these Israeli Zionists over here are saying are heroes are the biggest liars and war propagandists," Sayel Kayed said.

Monday wasn't the first time pro-Palestinian demonstrators have shown up in Teaneck. In October, the town council voted on a referendum to denounce Hamas.

Last month, hundreds protested an Israeli real estate event, saying they were selling stolen land.

"We are fighting against what's wrong and fighting for what's right within the Jewish and the world," resident Dov Adler said.

For an area with a large Israeli community, some feel these demonstrations are threatening and they're gong to stand strong.

"If there is antisemitism, there will be people acting on it and there are people acting on it," resident Nancy Joseph said.

Teaneck residents said what happened Monday is not going to be the last protest they are going to see in their town, but they will be standing together and have confidence in their police to keep them safe.