Students at New Jersey high school hold pro-Palestinian walkout

TEANECK, N.J. -- Dozens of students at Teaneck High School walked out for a pro-Palestinian rally Wednesday afternoon.

Students holding signs and Palestinian flags left their last period classes for a planned rally.

The group marched toward the Teaneck Municipal Building calling for a cease-fire.

Several demonstrators joined the students along the way.

A group of Jewish community members also held a counter-protest in support of Israel.

Tuesday evening, a Jewish organization held a rally denouncing antisemitism outside the Teaneck Municipal Building.

Read more: New Jersey residents hold rally against antisemitism ahead of planned student walkout in support of Palestinians

"I should be able to express my Jewish identity and my Zionism freely," one student said.

"I'm feeling a lot of anxiety as a parent," one parent said.

One student who helped organize the rally told CBS New York they wanted to spread awareness and show support for the Palestinian people.

"Our goal was never ever to make anybody feel unsafe, but I think that to immediately assume that we're going to be spreading antisemitism, you know, we haven't even had our walkout yet," Teaneck High School student Maryam Marey said Tuesday.