Man who shot Suffolk County police officer, leaving his leg partially paralyzed, sentenced to prison

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A man who admitted he fired two shots at a Suffolk County police officer, intending to kill him, was sentenced to prison Thursday on Long Island.

The judge called Janell Funderburke a "wannabe thug" when he sentenced him to 25 years to life.

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan reports there were tears in the Riverhead courtroom as Officer Michael LaFauci, who is now living with a disability, made his appearance.

Suffolk County Police officer injured in Coram shooting

On May 11, 2023, Funderburke, a robbery suspect, shot LaFauci after he saw officers who were working an anti-gang detail conducting surveillance outside his Coram home.

The bullet tore through LaFauci's thigh and pelvis. He was rushed to Stony Brook Hospital.

LaFauci's leg is now partially paralyzed.

"To be quite honest with you, that he is not dead is a miracle ... Mike goes through intensive physical therapy twice a week," said Dr. James Vosswinkel, a trauma surgeon at Stony Brook. "And hoping some of the nerves regenerate."

Injured officer faces shooter in court for sentencing

As his pregnant wife sobbed, LaFauci spoke to Funderburke, saying, "I was just trying to do my job. You were trying to kill me ... I may never be able to run around and play with my children. I may be disabled for the rest of my life."

"It's heartbreaking to me when I hear that. When I listened to him read his victim impact statement, I got chills because he has a young child. He has another child on the way," said Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Lou Civello.

Funderburke apologized to LaFauci and to his mother, who blamed the scourge of drugs.

"She would like to bring awareness to the opiate epidemic and the mental health crisis," said a relative speaking on Funderburke's mother's behalf.

Funderburke, 21, has multiple criminal charges throughout his young life that were not bail eligible.

"Our message to our legislators, to our lawmakers, on the state and federal level is fix this problem," said Suffolk Chief Assistant District Attorney Allen Bode.

Relatives confirm an ironic interaction: Funderburke was one of four people pulled from a burning vehicle by Suffolk Police a year before the shooting.

Prosecutors said the defendant had chances to turn his life around, but chose the wrong path.