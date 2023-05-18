Suffolk County Police Officer Michael LaFauci set to be released from hospital following Coram shooting

Suffolk officer set to be released from hospital

CORAM, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County police officer is set to be released from the hospital after he was shot in the line of duty last week.

Fellow officers are expected to line up outside Stony Brook University Hospital to cheer him on.

Officer Michael LaFauci was shot a week ago in Coram.

Police were staking out a robbery suspect's home when they say he ran outside.

A plainclothes officer chased after him on foot, and the suspect allegedly fired twice, hitting the officer in the thigh.

Fellow officers provided life-saving medical treatment on the scene.

Police were able to arrest the suspect after a 20 minute standoff.