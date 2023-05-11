Suspect in custody after undercover Suffolk County police officer shot in Coram

CORAM, N.Y. -- A suspect is in custody after the shooting of an undercover Suffolk County police officer in Coram on Thursday.

The officer, a six-year veteran of the department, was trying to stop a man robbing a house on Homestead Drive, police said.

"One officer exited his vehicle and starts pursuing our suspect on foot. The officer, who was in plainclothes, identified himself and demanded and ordered our suspect to stop. The suspect did not comply and at some point that man ultimately fired two rounds. The officer was hit in his upper right thigh," said Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

The officer was in stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital, but will need surgery. He is expected to recover. Officials said his colleagues applied a tourniquet just in time to stop the bleeding.

"All of us who aren't in law enforcement go about our lives each and every day and we don't see 99 percent of the work that is happening out there by these police offiers. They are literally putting themselves in danger," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The Longwood Schools Superintendent put three schools on lockdown while police were searching for the suspect, a known gang member, police said.

"I heard the shots and came outside and walked to the corner. By the time I came out, the police cars were speeding up past the corner and they had one officer in the back of the car, and he was, I guess, unconscious," a neighbor said.

"Police officers here kind of handle things not as forceful. So this is a new incident for me to understand, to kind of wrap my head around," another neighbor said.

The suspect was arrested after a 20-minute standoff inside his home. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery.