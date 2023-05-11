Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after undercover Suffolk County police officer shot in Coram

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Coram officer recovering after getting shot in leg
Coram officer recovering after getting shot in leg 02:48

CORAM, N.Y. -- A suspect is in custody after the shooting of an undercover Suffolk County police officer in Coram on Thursday. 

The officer, a six-year veteran of the department, was trying to stop a man robbing a house on Homestead Drive, police said.

"One officer exited his vehicle and starts pursuing our suspect on foot. The officer, who was in plainclothes, identified himself and demanded and ordered our suspect to stop. The suspect did not comply and at some point that man ultimately fired two rounds. The officer was hit in his upper right thigh," said Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. 

Suffolk County Police give update on officer shot in Coram 09:15

The officer was in stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital, but will need surgery. He is expected to recover. Officials said his colleagues applied a tourniquet just in time to stop the bleeding. 

"All of us who aren't in law enforcement go about our lives each and every day and we don't see 99 percent of the work that is happening out there by these police offiers. They are literally putting themselves in danger," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. 

The Longwood Schools Superintendent put three schools on lockdown while police were searching for the suspect, a known gang member, police said.   

"I heard the shots and came outside and walked to the corner. By the time I came out, the police cars were speeding up past the corner and they had one officer in the back of the car, and he was, I guess, unconscious," a neighbor said. 

"Police officers here kind of handle things not as forceful. So this is a new incident for me to understand, to kind of wrap my head around," another neighbor said. 

The suspect was arrested after a 20-minute standoff inside his home. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery. 

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 2:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.