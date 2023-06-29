Watch CBS News
Suffolk County Police give explosive demonstration illustrating fireworks dangers

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police gave an explosive demonstration Thursday on the potential dangers of fireworks as we near the Fourth of July.

Authorities say leave them to the professionals.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were more than 10,000 injuries related to fireworks in 2022, and 73% happened during the weeks around the Fourth of July.

Children account for nearly 30% of the injuries.

"Most children who are injured are bystanders, and bystander events happen by and large with private firework displays. So what we want to avoid is those in-home, in-the-backyard displays," said Dr. Sarah Combs, an emergency medicine physician.

The CPSC says 43% of fireworks tested in 2022 contained illegal components that could cause severe injuries.

