Ring camera video alerts Suffolk County homeowners of neighboring house fire

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- An early morning fire in Suffolk County could have turned deadly, but the residents are recovering thanks to their neighbors.

Ring camera video from across the street shows the East Northport house in flames.

The owner of the camera says she got an alert around 3:15 a.m. Friday, checked it and noticed her neighbor's house on fire. Her husband ran across the street to wake up the couple sleeping inside.

By the time police officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, but officers were able to rescue a woman from a window using a ladder. The fire department rescued her husband.

Both police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and the residents are OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team
First published on April 22, 2022 / 7:28 PM

