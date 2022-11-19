Watch CBS News
Police: 73-year-old man randomly assaulted on board 1 train in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A 73-year-old man is recovering after he was randomly assaulted on the subway early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on board a southbound 1 train near West 96th Street.

Police say the suspect was walking through the train when he approached the 73-year-old and hit him on the head with a cane.

The suspect then got off the train and ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

