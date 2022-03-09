Watch CBS News

Police release new images of suspect in subway hammer attack in Greenwich Village

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Man hit in head with hammer inside 14th Street station 01:23

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect they say attacked an Asian man with a hammer Tuesday at a subway station in Greenwich Village.

Investigators released new images of the person they're searching for Wednesday afternoon. 

573-22-assault-10-pct-photo-of-male-ind.jpg
NYPD

Police said the 29-year-old victim bumped into the suspect around 9 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the 14th Street and Seventh Avenue station. The suspect allegedly became irate and hit the victim in the head with a hammer. 

The man suffered a cut on his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. 

The latest NYPD data shows crime in transit is up 81% so far this year compared to last. This attack came just 12 days after a woman was attacked with a hammer at another subway station in Queens. 

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 9, 2022 / 1:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.