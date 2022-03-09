Police release new images of suspect in subway hammer attack in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect they say attacked an Asian man with a hammer Tuesday at a subway station in Greenwich Village.

Investigators released new images of the person they're searching for Wednesday afternoon.

NYPD

Police said the 29-year-old victim bumped into the suspect around 9 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the 14th Street and Seventh Avenue station. The suspect allegedly became irate and hit the victim in the head with a hammer.

The man suffered a cut on his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The latest NYPD data shows crime in transit is up 81% so far this year compared to last. This attack came just 12 days after a woman was attacked with a hammer at another subway station in Queens.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.