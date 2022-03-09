Police: Asian man struck with hammer inside Greenwich Village subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect after a man was hit in the head with a hammer inside a Greenwich Village subway station Tuesday.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, it's the latest in a troubling trend.

Police say the victim is an Asian man and he is expected to survive.

Someone allegedly hit the man over the head with a hammer inside the 14th Street subway station by Seventh Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

First responders rushed to the scene and wrapped the victim's head in bandages before taking him to a local hospital, where he is now being treated.

Police tell us it is too early in the investigation to say whether this attack was targeted, unprovoked or is being investigated as a hate crime.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a red jacket and possibly a wig. Police say they fled the station after the attack.

It's been just over two weeks since Mayor Eric Adams launched his zero tolerance subway safety initiative and only 12 days since a woman in Queens was attacked over the head with a hammer at the Queens Plaza subway station.

The latest NYPD data shows crime in transit is up 81% so far this year compared to last.