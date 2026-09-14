Teen student stabbed outside Bronx school, police say

A 17-year-old student was stabbed outside a school in the Bronx Monday morning.

It happened at 9:30 a.m. outside William H. Taft High School on East 172nd Street near Sheridan Avenue, police said.

According to police, the teenager was walking to school when he was approached by three suspects. One of the suspects punched him in the face, and the other stabbed him once in the buttocks, police said.

The suspects ran off.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.