Street renamed in honor of fallen NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz

Suspect in killing of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz pleads not guilty

Suspect in killing of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz pleads not guilty

Suspect in killing of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz pleads not guilty

BABYLON, N.Y. - There was a special honor for a fallen member of New York City's finest Saturday morning.

The Town of Babylon on Long Island renamed a street for late Officer Adeed Fayaz.

Twitter/@NYPDPC

West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue in Deer Park now bears his name.

Fayaz was off duty when he was shot and killed trying to buy an SUV in Brooklyn in February.

The ceremony included a flyover in his hometown of Deer Park.