Vigil held to honor NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, killed in attempted robbery while off-duty

NEW YORK -- A vigil was held Tuesday to remember an off-duty police officer killed in Brooklyn.

Officer Adeed Fayaz was shot and killed during an attempted robbery earlier this month in East New York.

Coworkers and friends gathered in a show of support for the officer's family.

READ MORE: Funeral held for NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, shot to death in Facebook Marketplace robbery

They remembered the five-year veteran outside the 66th Precinct in Borough Hall, where the officer worked.

"He loved this neighborhood, and trust me, I have asked if he wants to go another place closer to his house. He said, you know what, this is where I want to be," one speaker said.

Fayaz is survived by his wife and two children.

A suspect in the shooting was arrested and faces murder and attempted robbery charges.